On-the-spot job offers for Part Time in Las Colinas, TX

Embassy Suites DFW South

4650 W. Airport Freeway - Irving, TX 75062

Dates: February 17

Time: 9:00 am-6:00pm

No appointments from 1:45-2:45

Important Event Information

If you are hired and accept the position, you will need to provide proof of your identity and employment eligibility as required by federal law by completing a Form I-9. Here is a link to the List of Acceptable Document(s) that are needed (either 1 from List A or 1 from List B and 1 from List C): https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/acceptable-documents

Amazon is an E-Verify employer, so be prepared to present a document with a photograph!

All job offers are contingent on meeting eligibility requirements.