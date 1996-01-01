Our opportunities

Fulfillment Centers

Bring Amazon orders to life. Amazon fulfillment centers are where the journey begins: giant warehouses that hold anything you can order on Amazon.com. A customer completes a purchase, and in the fulfillment center the items they ordered are pulled from the shelves, packed for shipment, and sent on their way.

Sort Centers

The Amazon sortation center (or sort center) is where packages arrive already packed from an Amazon fulfillment center, and are sorted down to a zip code level to then be sent on their way to the customer.

Amazon Logistics' Delivery Stations

Amazon Logistics’ Delivery Stations allow you to work part-time shifts overnight. As an associate at one of our delivery stations, you are part of something big, preparing for the future, and making history every day.

Prime Now

Amazon Prime Now is innovating on an already awesome customer shopping experience by improving delivery times to as little as one hour.

Prime Pantry

The future of shopping for everyday essentials is here and Amazon’s Prime Pantry is bringing snacks, beauty products, household supplies and more to customers’ homes.

AmazonFresh

We are feeding cities all over the country with AmazonFresh grocery delivery and you’ll play a critical role in making this happen.

Customer Service

To deliver the best possible support experience to our customers: this is the single goal of our Amazon Contact Centers. We solve problems the first time so that customers have an effortless experience every time. Working from home or from one of our physical Customer Contact Centers, we support customers via phone, email, live online chat, and social media.